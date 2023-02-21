China's FDI inflow up 14.5 pct in January

This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a cargo ship docking at a container terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.5 percent year on year to 127.69 billion yuan in January, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 10 percent year on year to 19.02 billion U.S. dollars.

High-tech industries saw a rapid FDI increase of 62.8 percent in January. Specifically, foreign investment in high-tech manufacturing surged 74.5 percent, while that in the high-tech service sector rose 59.6 percent.

FDI flowing into the country's central region reported a year-on-year expansion of 25.9 percent, followed by 21.6 percent in the western region.

