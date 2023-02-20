Senior Chinese diplomat expresses solemn position on airship incident to U.S.

Xinhua) 16:47, February 20, 2023

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday made clear China's solemn position on the so-called airship incident in an informal contact with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Blinken on the sidelines of the ongoing 59th Munich Security Conference at the request of the U.S. side.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged the U.S. side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations.

