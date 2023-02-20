N China’s Chongli experiences spring snow

People's Daily Online) 13:58, February 20, 2023

Four skiers take a group photo at a ski resort in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, in north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Publicity Department of the CPC Chongli District Committee)

Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, north China’s Hebei Province, experienced a snowfall on Feb. 18, 2023. The snowfall boosted the business of local ski resorts while bringing a novel experience to ski enthusiasts.

