N China’s Chongli experiences spring snow
(People's Daily Online) 13:58, February 20, 2023
Four skiers take a group photo at a ski resort in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, in north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Publicity Department of the CPC Chongli District Committee)
Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, north China’s Hebei Province, experienced a snowfall on Feb. 18, 2023. The snowfall boosted the business of local ski resorts while bringing a novel experience to ski enthusiasts.
