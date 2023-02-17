Russia's State Duma adopts draft appeal to UN over Nord Stream blasts investigation

Xinhua) 10:55, February 17, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a draft appeal to the United Nations on Thursday, proposing to initiate an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

"Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate a thorough investigation of this clear act of international terrorism," the State Duma said in a statement.

It said that the investigation would be able to provide a "full legal assessment" of the sabotage, and ultimately "bring to justice" the perpetrators of this "uncalled-for crime," which has "jeopardized the security of the entire Eurasian continent."

The appeal also points to the results of an investigation, recently conducted by U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh, which testifies that the U.S. military and its Norwegian accomplices committed a criminal attack on three branches of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"The administration of Joe Biden that issued the illegal order, bears full responsibility both for causing multibillion-dollar damage ... and for the long-term detrimental impact of this attack on the economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for catastrophic damage to the environment," it said.

