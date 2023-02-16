Truth about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines must be revealed

(People's Daily App) 15:53, February 16, 2023

The explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines, which shocked the world, recently made headlines again.

According to renowned American journalist Seymour Hersh, who covered the Watergate scandal, US divers installed explosives under the Nord Stream pipelines during the NATO military exercise BALTOPS (Baltic Operations) in the summer of 2022, and detonated them in September.

If Hersh's report is true, the US will never be able to hide the facts no matter what stories it fabricates. Relevant countries should keep focusing on the matter, invest resources into it and restart the investigation led by the United Nations to get the truth.

(Video produced by Lingshicha Talk)

