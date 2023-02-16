Nord Stream blast proves U.S. waging economic war on European allies

Xinhua) 13:28, February 16, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The recent revelation that the U.S. Navy was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines last year was proof that the United States is engaged in an "economic war" against its "submissive allies in Europe," a Sweden-based expert has said.

In an article published on Caracas-based news network TeleSur, Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, a think tank based in Lund, Sweden, wondered when "the Europeans will wake up and finally understand that they no longer share interests with the U.S.," given that American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's report has revealed that "the U.S. Navy was involved in the Nord Stream explosions last year."

Oberg pointed out that together with economic sanctions against Russia, "the blowing-up of Nord Stream by the U.S. has already caused enormous, accumulating harm to European citizens' economy."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)