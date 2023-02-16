6.1-magnitude quake hits Masbate region, Philippines: USGS

Xinhua) 11:35, February 16, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Masbate region, the Philippines, at 18:10:10 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 20.088 km, was initially determined to be at 12.3238 degrees north latitude and 123.8662 degrees east longitude.

