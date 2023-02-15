6.0-magnitude earthquake hits north New Zealand, no casualties reported

Xinhua) 16:02, February 15, 2023

WELLINGTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday evening, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

It occurred at 19:38 local time (0638 GMT), striking 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, a town in the southwestern North Island of New Zealand, 55 km north of the nation's capital city, Wellington, at a depth of 57.4 km, said the GNS Science.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

