UN Security Council extends Yemen sanctions measures

Xinhua) 08:50, February 16, 2023

Representatives vote during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 15, 2023. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday to renew Yemen sanctions measures of asset freeze and travel ban until Nov. 15, 2023. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday to renew Yemen sanctions measures of asset freeze and travel ban until Nov. 15, 2023.

Resolution 2675, unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, said that the situation in Yemen continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

The council reaffirmed in the resolution "its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen."

The council also decided to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked to assist in the implementation of the sanctions regime until Dec. 15, 2023, and requested the Panel of Experts to provide a final report to the Security Council no later than Oct. 15, 2023.

