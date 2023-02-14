Chinese envoy urges lifting of sanctions to return "hope of survival" to Syrian children

Zhang Jun (C, front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict at the UN headquarters in New York on Feb. 13, 2023. Zhang on Monday called for an immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions by the countries concerned to return the "hope of survival" to children in countries like Syria. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for an immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions by the countries concerned to return the "hope of survival" to children in countries like Syria.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, pointed to the "harsh reality" that unilateral sanctions are decimating the economic foundations and development capacity of the countries affected, robbing many children of their right to development and right to survival, which are the most fundamental of all rights.

In the aftermath of the powerful earthquake in Syria, the unlawful unilateral sanctions have led to a severe shortage of heavy equipment and search and rescue tools, raising grave concerns that many children under the rubble may have perished as a result of untimely rescue or insufficient rescue capacity, Zhang told a Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict.

"We urge the countries concerned to lift all their unlawful unilateral sanctions immediately without conditions, not to become accomplices to the natural disaster, not to rob Syrian children of their hope of survival, and desist from their hypocritical political grandstanding," he said.

Zhang said children are the most innocent group and the most vulnerable victims in armed conflicts, and stressed that conflict prevention and resolution must be the primary and ultimate means of protection.

The envoy highlighted the needs to seek political solutions to resolve conflicts, to act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in good faith, and to uphold true multilateralism, strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

The rule of law must be the fundamental guidance for prevention, Zhang said, adding that "supporting children's development must be the overarching direction of our endeavors."

"To effectively prevent violations against children, we must enhance the spirit of rule of law, and put into practice the requirements of international law on the protection of children in armed conflicts," he said.

Zhang urged "the last country in the world" that has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child to act without delay, "so that this vital Convention can truly achieve universal coverage."

The United States is the only country unwilling to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

