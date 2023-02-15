Home>>
Key targets of China's latest outline on improving development quality
By Zhu Bochen (China.org.cn) 13:37, February 15, 2023
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council recently issued an outline on improving the overall quality of the country's economy and increasing the influence of Chinese brands by 2025.
According to the document, China will work to create new growth drivers focusing on technologies, industrial standards, brands, quality and services, in a bid to facilitate the transition from "made in China" to "created by China."
