Foreign companies express confidence in China's booming tech industry

(People's Daily App) 15:55, February 10, 2023

International organizations and investment institutions have raised their expectations for China's economic growth this year. Corporate executives and scientific researchers from South Korea, Singapore and Russia gave their thumbs-up to China's business environment and technological innovation and expressed confidence in strengthening cooperation with China.

