Former U.S. Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

Xinhua) 11:31, February 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her bid for president on Tuesday.

Haley, also former governor of South Carolina, became the first prominent Republican to officially challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump for the party's 2024 nomination.

"The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again," Haley, 51, said in a video announcing the candidacy.

Other Republicans, including former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are expected to launch their 2024 campaigns in the coming months.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he intends to seek reelection.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)