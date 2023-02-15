U.S. inflation hits 6.4 percent

Xinhua) 10:17, February 15, 2023

Produce prices are displayed at a grocery store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on Feb. 14, 2023. The U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that U.S. consumer price index, a major gauge of inflation, rose 0.5 percent in January on a monthly basis, the biggest increase in three months and higher than the 0.4 percent expected by economists. The annual rate hit 6.4 percent in January, down slightly from 6.5 percent in December and higher than the market consensus of 6.2 percent. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. consumer prices index rose by 6.4 percent in the past 12 months through January, higher than expected, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday.

In January alone, prices rose by 0.5 percent.

