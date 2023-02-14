Chinese vice premier urges efforts to launch more high-quality digital education services, products

Xinhua) 10:33, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday urged efforts to introduce more high-quality digital education services and products.

Sun made the remarks while addressing the opening of the World Digital Education Conference, which opened in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that modern information technology has a revolutionary impact on the development of education, Sun said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of digital education, and that through continuous efforts, 290 million students in schools across China now have access to high-quality education.

China is willing to deepen international cooperation in digital education and strengthen the alignment of education policies and standards so as to make the fruits of digital education benefit more people of all countries, Sun said, adding that China is also ready to make a greater contribution to the progress of human civilization and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Based on the theme of digital transformation and future of education, the event is being attended by representatives from more than 130 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)