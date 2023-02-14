Tourists enjoy travel photo service at night fair in Jinghong City, SW China
Tourists pose for photos at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A dresser puts on makeup for a tourist at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A tourist poses for photos at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
