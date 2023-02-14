Tourists enjoy travel photo service at night fair in Jinghong City, SW China

Xinhua) 09:52, February 14, 2023

Tourists pose for photos at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A dresser puts on makeup for a tourist at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist poses for photos at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

