Baihetan hydropower station under construction in SW China

Xinhua) 09:23, May 17, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows the view of the Baihetan hydropower station under construction in southwest China. Baihetan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze, straddles the southwest provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, it is the second-largest hydropower station in China in terms of installed capacity, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project in the central province of Hubei. The first batch of Baihetan's generating units will go into operation in July 2021, and all units are expected to be operational by July 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)