Slow-speed trains run through Daliang Mountains in SW China

Xinhua) 15:15, April 15, 2021

Chickens for sale are seen on the 5633 train in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2021. As modern high-speed trains shoot past new stations throughout China, a pair of slow-speed trains still run through Daliang Mountains. The 5633/5634 trains run between Puxiong and Panzhihua of Sichuan Province with an average speed less than 40 km per hour. The journey with 26 stations in between takes eleven hours and four minutes, with the ticket prices ranging from 2 yuan to 25.5 yuan(about 0.3-3.9 U.S. dollars). The slow-speed trains send children to their schools, sick people to healthcare, and the locals to the world outside of the mountains. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)