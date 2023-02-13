New 'butterfly' building lands in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province

(People's Daily App) 14:01, February 13, 2023

"Fluttering" above a lake, this newly built butterfly-shaped building will function as an art center for residents in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

