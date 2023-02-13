Home>>
New 'butterfly' building lands in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province
(People's Daily App) 14:01, February 13, 2023
"Fluttering" above a lake, this newly built butterfly-shaped building will function as an art center for residents in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
