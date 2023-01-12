China's Guangdong targets foreign trade growth at 3 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 16:40, January 12, 2023

File photo shows the construction site of the fourth-phase project of Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong Province, a leading foreign trade player in China, has set its foreign trade growth target at 3 percent in 2023, Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong said Thursday.

Guangdong's foreign trade volume totaled 8.3 trillion yuan (about 1.2 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2022, said Wang as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.

