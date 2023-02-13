S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 36.9 pct: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 2.4 percentage points over the week to 36.9 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.
The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.5 percentage points to 60.3 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.
Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 42.5 percent last week, up 1.5 percentage points from a week earlier.
The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 0.5 percentage points to 42.8 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.3 percent of support score last week, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous week.
The results were based on a survey of 2,506 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.
Photos
Related Stories
- China rallies past South Korea for women's curling gold at Winter World University Games
- S. Korea's headline inflation hits 24-year high in 2022
- 6 people killed in S.Korea's tunnel fire
- S.Korea's overseas direct investment falls 5 pct in Q3
- Ex-S.Korean President Lee Myung-bak granted special presidential pardon
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.