In pics: full dress rehearsal of Aero India 2023

Xinhua) 09:42, February 12, 2023

Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopters perform aerobatic maneuvers during the full dress rehearsal of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will be held here from Feb. 13 to 17 this year. (Str/Xinhua)

A French-made Rafale fighter jet performs during the full dress rehearsal of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will be held here from Feb. 13 to 17 this year. (Str/Xinhua)

Aircraft perform during the full dress rehearsal of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will be held here from Feb. 13 to 17 this year. (Str/Xinhua)

Aircraft perform during the full dress rehearsal of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will be held here from Feb. 13 to 17 this year. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)