China's EV charging piles report steady expansion in January

Xinhua) 13:31, February 11, 2023

A new-energy vehicle is seen charging at a service area along the Guangzhou-Shenzhen expressway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jiale)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- New public-charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in China saw stable expansion in January this year, industry data showed.

Some 41,000 public charging piles were added last month, soaring 56.1 percent from the same period in 2022, said the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance.

From February 2022 to January 2023, around 55,000 new piles were built on average each month, said the alliance.

The rapid growth in charging facilities is in line with the country's booming new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector.

China sold about 6.89 million NEVs in 2022, up 93.4 percent year on year. The market share of NEVs in China's auto market reached 25.6 percent in 2022, up 12.1 percentage points from 2021.

