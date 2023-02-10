Jamaican ambassador highlights China's COVID response efforts

Antonia Hugh, Jamaican Ambassador to China, delivers a speech at the reception marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Jamaica on Thursday in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Jamaican Ambassador to China, Antonia Hugh, spoke highly of China's COVID response effort and support for other countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday in Beijing.

"Throughout the pandemic, we observed not only how the Chinese spirit of resonance, resilience, and innovation led the nation to reform with renewed agility, but we also observed how China extended its goodwill by helping others," said Hugh.

Hugh made the remark at the reception marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Jamaica. The Embassy of Jamaica in China organized the reception on Thursday, which was attended by hundreds of diplomatic officials, guests, and media representatives from different countries.

Photo taken on February 9, 2023 shows a traditional Chinese costume displayed at the reception venue marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Jamaica in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Hugh delivered a speech at the beginning of the reception, highlighting the deep relationship between Jamaica and China. "China is one of the most precious bilateral partners of Jamaica," said Hugh, noting that the unique relations between the two countries is underpinned by deep mutual respect.

"Our relationship is continuously reinforced by extensive cooperation, other bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels in this connection," he said.

Hugh expressed appreciation for "China's instrumental role" in Jamaica’s social development. "Through our bilateral cooperation agreement and initiative, the government of China has provided invaluable support to Jamaica, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, development, health, education, and sport," he said. "I would like to seize this moment to express my profound gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their support and assistance through the ups and downs of Jamaican development," he added.

He also expressed his optimism over the Chinese economy and desire to increase the frequency and scope of policy dialogue with China and to develop innovative platforms for direct interaction between policymakers, businesses and other sectors of society.

"China is the world's largest manufacturing economy and the largest exporter of goods. The world looks to China as a key driver of global economic development and a partner in addressing common challenges," he said.

"During this golden 50 [anniversary], Jamaica and China should seize the historic opportunity to promote our relationship under the guidance of our leaders and continue making a solid contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind," he added.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng attended the meeting and delivered a speech in which he hailed China and Jamaica as partners that cooperate with each other for shared benefits and brothers that understand, support and share close bonds with each other.

Jamaica was the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish a strategic partnership with China. Over the past 50 years, China-Jamaica relations have stood the test of the changing international landscape, from entering diplomatic relations and forging a friendly partnership of common development to building a strategic partnership. The two countries have seen a triple jump in relations, making it a prime example of equality and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Noting that the 50th anniversary is an opportunity for both countries to renew their friendship, Xie called on the two countries to promote further cooperation.

"China will work with Jamaica to act on the important consensus between our leaders to deepen bilateral cooperation across the board, further reinforce the strategic partnership and build an even closer community with a shared future between our two countries," Xie said.

Long Yuxiang, the executive chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center, presents a gift to Jamaican Ambassador to China, Antonia Hugh, at the reception marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Jamaica on Thursday in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

"China and Jamaica have a strong partnership in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," said Long Yuxiang, the executive chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center. Long emphasized that China is Jamaica's largest source of foreign investment and third largest trading partner, and that Jamaica is a highly desired tourist destination for Chinese tourists.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have seen fruitful results in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and education," said Long, stressing his expectation of deepening cultural and artistic exchanges between the China International Cultural Communication Center and the embassy of Jamaica in China.

"We hope to invite Jamaican artists and cultural groups to visit China to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote high-quality development of BRI and bring tangible benefits to the two peoples, " he said.

