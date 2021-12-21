Top Chinese political advisor meets Jamaican Senate president

Xinhua) 16:05, December 21, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday met with Thomas Tavares-Finson, president of the Jamaican Senate via video link.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that the next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Jamaica. It is hoped that the two countries seize this opportunity to further enhance political mutual trust, deepen cooperation and exchanges and strengthen coordination and cooperation on international affairs.

Wang hoped that the two countries will jointly pursue the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, continue to advance cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and open up a bright future for China-Jamaica relations.

The CPPCC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Jamaican Senate and play a positive role in promoting bilateral ties, said Wang.

Tavares-Finson wished the Beijing Winter Olympics success and said that Jamaica is willing to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative.

The Jamaican Senate is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the CPPCC in promoting ties, he said. Endite

