Chinese chipmaker SMIC reports revenue increase in Q4

Xinhua) 16:44, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) said Friday its revenue had experienced year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a report made public on its official website, SMIC said its revenue in the fouth quarter of 2022 rose to 1.62 billion U.S. dollars, up from 1.58 billion U.S. dollars registered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company's profit from operations from October to December last year hit 282 million U.S. dollars, according to the report.

By the end of 2022, the company had total cash on hand valued at 18.66 billion U.S. dollars.

