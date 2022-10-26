Chip shortage forces Volvo Cars to pause production in Sweden

Xinhua) 09:47, October 26, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Volvo Cars will temporarily halt production at its Gothenburg factory in Sweden from next Monday due to a shortage of semiconductors, the company was quoted by local media as saying on Tuesday.

Production will be stopped for at least a week, Goteborgs-Posten newspaper reported.

The supply problems have lingered since they first emerged as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Volvo Cars spokesperson Merhawit Habte told the newspaper. "We are continuously monitoring the situation."

Volvo Cars said that it will strive to recuperate the lost production once the problem is solved.

The company, acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010, had approximately 41,000 full-time employees as of December 2021. Its production plants are located in Gothenburg and Ghent in Belgium, South Carolina in the United States, and Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou in China.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)