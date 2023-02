We Are China

Sports pictograms for Paris 2024 Olympic, Paralympic Games officially unveiled

Xinhua) 14:02, February 09, 2023

This handout image shows the sports pictograms for Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially unveiled by Paris 2024 Organizing Committee on Feb. 8, 2023. (Paris 2024 Organizing Committee/Handout via Xinhua)

This handout image shows the sports pictograms for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games officially unveiled by Paris 2024 Organizing Committee on Feb. 8, 2023. (Paris 2024 Organizing Committee/Handout via Xinhua)

