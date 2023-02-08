China includes all approved homegrown anti-COVID drugs in medical insurance

Xinhua) 16:35, February 08, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has included all homegrown drugs for COVID-19 treatment approved to enter the market in its medical insurance scheme, according to the lastest announcement by the national healthcare authority.

Among these drugs, two tablets were temporarily included in the medical insurance catalog, following a conditional approval by the National Medical Products Administration in late January.

Money spent on these two tablets can be reimbursed by the medical insurance fund before March 31, said the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).

Provincial healthcare authorities were asked to disclose medicine prices, and act in a proper manner under oversight from the public.

Currently, there are more than 600 medications used to treat COVID-19 in China's medical insurance catalog, according to the NHSA.

