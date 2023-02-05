Chinese CDC releases latest COVID-19 figures

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:17, February 05, 2023

From Jan 27 to Feb 2, medical institutions on the Chinese mainland reported 3,278 deaths in hospitals due to COVID-19, down from 6,364 between Jan 20 to 26, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

As of Thursday, 98,742 infected cases have been hospitalized and 7,918 of these are severe cases.

As of Thursday, more than 1.31 billion people have been vaccinated. Among them 241.64 million people are over 60 years old.

