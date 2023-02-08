Home>>
China Speed: back in full gear
(Xinhua) 08:46, February 08, 2023
Life and work are picking up pace after China shifted its management of Covid-19.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese CDC releases latest COVID-19 figures
- China's COVID response in numbers: "Lives for lives"!
- China's daily ibuprofen, paracetamol production tops 200 mln tablets
- China has necessary conditions for shift in COVID response policies
- China releases details of COVID-19 management shift
- Hospitals scramble to cope with elderly influx
- Changes to COVID management policies explained
- China downgrades COVID management
- China to scrap quarantine requirement for international arrivals
- China to manage COVID-19 with measures against Class B infectious diseases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.