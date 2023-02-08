IOC president Bach expresses condolences over Türkiye &Syria earthquakes

February 08, 2023

People search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in a powerful earthquake in Pazarcik District, Kahramanmaras Province, Türkiye, on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach extended condolences over the loss of lives as strong earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria.

LAUSANNE, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach extended condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"It is with great sadness that the IOC has learned of the tragic loss of life and the devastation caused by the earthquake that has struck the south-eastern region of Türkiye and Syria. Our thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives and their families and friends," Bach said in a statement via IOC Twitter account.

"The Olympic Movement stands ready to help in whatever way we can, as sport can play an important role in rebuilding of communities and in helping people normalize their lives," read the statement.

