Philippine rescue team heading for quake-hit areas in Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:23, February 08, 2023

MANILA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said on Tuesday that the Philippines will send an 85-man team to Türkiye to help search, rescue, and support earthquake victims.

Marcos told reporters that the team includes health workers and engineers. "They will inspect the buildings. We are looking to have our group leave by (Wednesday) night," he said.

Marcos said the team will also bring blankets, winter clothing, and other goods for the homeless victims. "(The quake victims) are exposed, so they need all these things," he added.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs said that no Filipinos were injured due to the earthquakes. The agency said there are 248 Filipinos in earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye and around 60 in Syria.

According to local media reports, at least 5,000 people were killed and tens of thousands of others were injured after strong earthquakes jolted parts of Türkiye and neighboring Syria on Monday.

