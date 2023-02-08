Home>>
Russia sends over 100 earthquake rescuers to Türkiye
(Xinhua) 09:21, February 08, 2023
MOSCOW, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 Russian rescuers have arrived in Türkiye to assist in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes there, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.
The team has brought endoscopes, acoustic devices, geo-radars and thermal imagers to conduct search and rescue operations, the ministry said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on Monday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria.
Putin said that Moscow is ready to provide necessary assistance to both countries.
