Death toll rises to 2,921 from Türkiye earthquakes
People search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in a powerful earthquake in Pazarcik District, Kahramanmaras Province, Türkiye, on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
ANKARA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Türkiye has risen to 2,921, the country's Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
At least 15,834 people were injured in the earthquakes, the report said.
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.
