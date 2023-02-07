Putin extends condolences to Erdogan, Assad after strong earthquakes: Kremlin

Xinhua) 10:03, February 07, 2023

Russian national flag waves at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

According to the Kremlin, Putin said that Moscow is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to both countries.

MOSCOW, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin said that Moscow is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to both countries.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told journalists that Russia is ready to provide both countries with necessary assistance, including technologies that can assess building conditions following earthquakes.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said it was ready to send two Il-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers to Turkey to provide all necessary emergency assistance.

"Our rescuers have all the necessary knowledge and equipment to eliminate the consequences of such emergencies and are already ready to fly to the earthquake zone," the ministry said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)