Frozen seawater creates tree-shaped landscape in NE China
Frozen seawater stretches on riverbed of Liaohe river, creating a tree-shaped landscape in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
