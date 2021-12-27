East China coast experiences amazing scene of frozen waves

(People's Daily App) 10:03, December 27, 2021

A cold wave this week hit Weihai, a coastal city in East China's Shandong Province.

As waves dashed against reefs, the cold sea turned to ice. Coastal residents were greeted by a stunning scene like something from a fairy tale world of ice and snow.

(By Huang Jingjing and Lyv Xingke; Video source: Douyin)

