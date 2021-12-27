Home>>
East China coast experiences amazing scene of frozen waves
(People's Daily App) 10:03, December 27, 2021
A cold wave this week hit Weihai, a coastal city in East China's Shandong Province.
As waves dashed against reefs, the cold sea turned to ice. Coastal residents were greeted by a stunning scene like something from a fairy tale world of ice and snow.
(By Huang Jingjing and Lyv Xingke; Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.