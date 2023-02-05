China's textile, apparel exports see stable growth in 2022

Xinhua) 15:30, February 05, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of textile and apparel products registered stable growth last year, data showed.

The export volume reached 323.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

Textile exports gained 2 percent from a year ago to total about 148 billion U.S. dollars, while exports of apparel and accessories rose 3.2 percent to over 175 billion U.S. dollars.

Large textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 0.9 percent year on year to nearly 5.26 trillion yuan (about 780 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022.

