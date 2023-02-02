Performer happy about reviving restaurant business

Xinhua) 15:58, February 02, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- For Irina Pratsyuk, the Spring Festival came as a mood booster, because the Russian performer once again had the opportunity to entertain swarms of guests in the restaurant where she works.

Pratsyuk, 52, performs at Moscow Restaurant, an iconic Russian-style restaurant that was established in Beijing back in 1954. Many local people affectionately call it "Laomo," or Old Moscow.

During the Spring Festival holiday from Jan. 21 to 27, the restaurant once again witnessed the usual bustle, following China's optimization of its COVID-19 response. Customers braved the freezing cold to line up outside the restaurant as they waited for a dining table, and Pratsyuk became inundated with rising performing tasks.

"I was definitely tired, but super happy to welcome so many people. And most importantly, many Chinese diners can still recognize me," she said. "All these positives have driven away the anxiety we faced until recently due to a shortage in customers."

Pratsyuk once visited China in 1995 and came back 10 years later to work at a restaurant in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, where she was impressed by the kindness and friendliness of her colleagues and customers. "I fell in love with China then," she recalled.

In 2009, she moved to Beijing and started her performing career at Moscow Restaurant. "It's my honor to stage performances here, and I feel blessed when diners resonate with my singing and dancing," she said.

Pratsyuk's son later married a Chinese wife and settled in Beijing. Her two-year-old granddaughter, under her encouragement, also joins her on stage from time to time.

Over the years, Pratsyuk has witnessed the rapid development of China.

"Skyscrapers have sprung up all over and online shopping, digital payment, food-delivery and car-hailing services have made our lives more convenient and comfortable," she said.

Pratsyuk's story has drawn many other Russian performers to work at the restaurant, and the performing group was once expanded to nearly 20 members. Russian music and dances have gained the restaurant much recognition.

However, many of the performers had to return to Russia as their visas expired and the business of the restaurant waned, due to the impact of COVID-19 over the past three years.

"The most difficult time has gone, and I am sure more performers are coming back," she said. "That is one of my wishes for the new year as well."

For customers in the restaurant, the quintessential Russian elements and nostalgic atmosphere continue to be big attractions.

"I frequented this restaurant with my parents in my childhood. The interior decoration with Russian characteristics is reminiscent of my good old times," said Han Ling, a customer who also took her own children to the restaurant for a taste of authentic Russian culture.

"After my Russian colleagues return here, we will share more new performances with our customers," Pratsyuk said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)