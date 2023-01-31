Home>>
Forest fire rages in south China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 10:15, January 31, 2023
NANNING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A forest fire broke out on Saturday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and firefighters continued to battle the blaze as of 9 p.m. Monday, local authorities have said.
The fire started at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday in Rongjiang Town, Guilin City, and has raged across over 16 hectares of forest, according to Guilin's emergency management bureau.
More than 500 firefighters and other emergency response personnel have been dispatched to tackle the blaze.
