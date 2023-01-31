Special train helps migrant workers return to work

Xinhua) 08:31, January 31, 2023

Migrant workers prepare to get on the train D4881 on the platform at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A special train for migrant workers who are about to return to work left Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing Municipality for Guangzhou of east China's Guangdong Province on Monday. It is the first such train of this year for Chongqing workers who work away from home. About 890 migrant workers here took the train.

