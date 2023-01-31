Special train helps migrant workers return to work
Migrant workers prepare to get on the train D4881 on the platform at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A special train for migrant workers who are about to return to work left Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing Municipality for Guangzhou of east China's Guangdong Province on Monday. It is the first such train of this year for Chongqing workers who work away from home. About 890 migrant workers here took the train.
Migrant workers pose for a group photo with staff before taking a special train to return to work at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers prepare to get on the train D4881 on the platform at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers prepare to get on the train D4881 on the platform at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers wait to have their tickets checked before getting on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers wait to get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers walk to the platform to get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers have their tickets checked before getting on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Migrant workers wait to get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
