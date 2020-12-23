China helps migrant workers claim over 340 mln yuan of unpaid wages

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial bodies have helped rural migrant workers claim more than 340 million yuan (about 51.9 million U.S. dollars) of arrears in the past two years.

Prosecutors nationwide have handled 25,635 civil cases to support rural migrant workers in bringing lawsuits against those who failed to pay wages in full and on time since 2019, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) told a press conference on Wednesday.

From January to November 2020, procuratorial organs across the country reviewed the arrest of 1,375 people for the suspected crime of refusing to pay remuneration for work, and prosecution of 2,887 involved in such malpractice, the SPP said.