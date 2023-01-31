Spring Festival blockbusters display cultural confidence

Xinhua) 08:20, January 31, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023 shows people at a cinema in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people celebrating the Spring Festival this year have been treated to several movie blockbusters that display cultural confidence, with a distinctive Chinese spirit that resonates deeply with audiences.

The films, including "Full River Red" and "The Wandering Earth II," demonstrate to the world the patriotism, collectivism, heroism and national character of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation. During this Spring Festival holiday, they not only enriched people's spiritual life, but also united people in heart and mind.

During the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, which ended on Friday, China's movie box office revenue reached nearly 6.76 billion yuan (about 1 billion U.S. dollars), the second-highest gross figures for the holiday to date. The top two earners were the twist-filled hit "Full River Red" and the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," which raked in about 2.61 billion yuan and over 2.16 billion yuan, respectively.

Iconic director Zhang Yimou's suspense comedy "Full River Red" tells a story of eliminating evil to demonstrate loyalty and pursue justice. The drama is based around Yue Fei, a patriotic military commander of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), who fought battles against the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234).

Ye Hang, an associate professor with the Beijing Film Academy, noted that the characters in the film pursue truth, and uphold morality and integrity. The patriotic feelings and majestic momentum contained in the film are very emotional and inspiring, according to Ye, while it reveals the value and meaning of life, sentiments that have been praised by people and passed down through the ages.

"The Wandering Earth II" -- a prequel to the 2019 sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth" -- tells the story of mankind building enormous engines to propel Earth to a new solar system as the sun rapidly burns out.

Chen Xuguang, a professor with the School of Arts of Peking University, noted that the "Wandering Earth II" is a complex of "Chinese imagination," "Chinese thinking" and "Chinese elements," showing that human beings will never give up their homeland.

Rao Shuguang, president of China Film Critics Association, said that the film conveys messages about caring for the Earth and the homeland, as well as the protection of the family, which are important ideas in China's traditional culture.

Also making waves is the animated fantasy film "Deep Sea," which has impressed audiences with its visual effects and has been added to the Generation Lineup of the Berlin Film Festival.

Yi Qiao, CEO of Octmedia and the producer of "Deep Sea," said the production team spent two years researching and developing "particle ink painting," combining the traditional ink painting style with advanced three-dimensional technology. The animated movie features strong modern Chinese aesthetics, with unique Chinese characteristics, according to Yi.

"If Chinese animation wants to rise, the key point is innovation, and it is necessary to form its own storytelling style, visual characteristics and technical accumulation. 'Deep Sea' is just the beginning, and we still have a long way to go," Yi said.

The visual spectacles presented by the film were cheered by audience. "The effects are truly breathtaking. It felt like a tour through the colorful, deep blue sea," said a movie-goer surnamed Su.

