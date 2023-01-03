China's 2022 box office tops 30 billion yuan

Xinhua) 14:03, January 03, 2023

Moviegoers pass a film poster promoting the blockbuster film The Battle at Lake Changjin. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily]

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue exceeded 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, with 85 percent coming from domestic films, according to statistics released by the China Film Administration on Sunday.

The domestic patriotic hit "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" was the year's top earner -- raking in 4.07 billion yuan.

The sci-fi comedy "Moon Man" came in second, grossing about 3 billion yuan, the administration said.

Other heavy hitters included the feature film "Nice View," the family drama "Lighting Up The Stars," the animated film "New Gods: Yang Jian," and the patriotic action film "Home Coming," according to the administration.

