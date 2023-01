China grants conditional approval for two homegrown COVID-19 drugs

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has conducted emergency reviews and granted conditional approval for two homegrown drugs for COVID-19 treatment, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.

The applications for the innovative drugs XIANNUOXIN and VV116 were submitted by Simcere and a subsidiary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, respectively, according to a statement released on the administration's website.

Both XIANNUOXIN and VV116 are oral small-molecule drugs intended to be used for the treatment of adults infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. When taking the drugs, patients should strictly follow their doctors' guidance and the instructions relating to the drugs, the administration said.

The administration also required the holders of marketing approval for the drugs to continue relevant research, fulfill conditional requirements within the specified time, and submit follow-up research results promptly.

