China's COVID-19 policy to help restore global supply chains: Ghanaian expert

Xinhua) 09:29, January 28, 2023

ACCRA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China will contribute to the restoration of global supply chains, a Ghanaian expert has said.

Alex Ampaabeng, a fiscal policy specialist who works for the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief in Ghana, told Xinhua recently that the optimization of COVID-19 control policies by the Chinese government is welcome news for the global economy as it has the tendency to increase trade volumes between the East Asian country and the rest of the world.

"China is the world's second-largest economy. Ghana and quite a number of other countries trade a lot with China. So after China reopened its doors to the world for things to come back to normal, then obviously, inflation caused by inadequate supply could be curtailed," he said.

During the week-long Spring Festival holiday, China has seen a boom in consumption with cinemas packed with audiences and scenic spots teeming with tourists.

According to Ampaabeng, China's travel frenzy and shopping spree during the holiday season mirrored the vigor of China's economy and bolstered people's confidence in the resumption of the world's second-largest economy.

Ampaabeng said he is brimming with confidence that the gradual restoration of global supply chains will help curtail price hikes witnessed in quite a number of countries.

"China is one of the biggest trading partners of Ghana," said he, adding that Ghana could potentially see an increase in domestic revenue earnings as a result of the Chinese government's decision to relax its previous COVID-19 restrictions.

