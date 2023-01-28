Philippines to extend e-visa for Asian tourism market

Xinhua) 09:19, January 28, 2023

MANILA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Thursday ordered government agencies to work on the extension of e-visa for travelers from major tourism markets in Asia, including China, to boost the recovery of the sector.

The Presidential Communications Office said Marcos issued the directive during a meeting with a private-sector tourism advisory council that had recommended the inclusion of Indian nationals under the visa-upon-arrival program and the extension of e-visa to Chinese, Indian, South Korean and Japanese citizens.

The government is collaborating on developing the technical plans, including various "connectivity matters."

As a key economic driver, the tourism industry's contribution to the Philippines' gross domestic product stood at 12.7 percent in 2019.

Over 1.74 million Chinese tourists visited the Southeast Asian country in 2019. The Philippines has set a target for 2023 to lure some 4.8 million international visitors, with the Chinese tourist market remaining on its priority list.

