All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport canceled or delayed due to strike by airport workers

Xinhua) 09:02, January 28, 2023

Staff members walk in a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

A pigeon is seen outside a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Self-service check-in machines are placed at a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows the interior of a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

A woman walks in a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Information of cancelled flights is shown on a screen at a terminal of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. All passenger flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were canceled or delayed on Wednesday due to a strike by airport workers, estimated to affect about 35,000 passengers. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

