Railway strike to continue up to Christmas in France

Xinhua) 09:27, December 24, 2022

A train is seen at Gare Lille Flandres in Lille, northern France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

PARIS, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- France's national railway company SNCF said it reached an agreement on Friday with the country's labor unions to avoid further strikes over the New Year's weekend.

However, travel will still remain disrupted this weekend, with roughly one in three high-speed TGV trains canceled.

According to local media, SNCF's management has agreed to "strong" measures to improve the recognition of the profession of conductors, the creation of more jobs and future promotions.

The strike that started on Thursday will continue until Dec. 26, but the planned follow-up strike between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 was called off.

The labor action has left an estimated 200,000 passengers unable to travel.

A conductor is seen at Gare Lille Flandres in Lille, northern France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

A conductor talks with passengers on a platform at Gare Lille Flandres in Lille, northern France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

A conductor is seen on a platform at Gare Lille Flandres in Lille, northern France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

